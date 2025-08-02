Man arrested, contraband tobacco and cocaine seized following traffic stop

A 31-year-old man was arrested by RCMP Traffic Services West on Saturday for possession for the purpose of trafficking. He now faces multiple charges.

On July 26, shortly before 9:45 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Main Road in Searston. The driver held a suspended driver’s license and was in possession of contraband cigarettes.

The driver was arrested under the Excise Act, 2001 and a further search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of cocaine consistent with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released from custody to appear in court a later date to face charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, driving while suspended contrary to the Highway Traffic Act, and possession of unstamped tobacco contrary to the Excise Act, 2001.

His vehicle was seized and impounded.

Earlier this year, RCMP NL warned that cocaine is the current leading cause of overdose deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador. Naloxone is ineffective in combatting cocaine overdose. If you suspect someone is overdosing on cocaine, immediately seek medical attention.