Man arrested by RCMP following reports of violent crimes

Thirty-one-year-old Brandan Bungay was arrested by Glovertown RCMP on Dec. 15, 2024, following reports of recent violent crimes.

On December 9, 2024, Glovertown RCMP received a report that, while unlawfully inside a residence in Dover, Bungay assaulted an occupant of the home. On Dec. 10, police received a report of a residential disturbance in Dover. A woman was threatened and assaulted. On Dec. 13, in Dover, a man was struck by a vehicle allegedly operated by Bungay.

In each instance, officers responded, looking to arrest Bungay, who was evading police. A warrant for his arrest was issued and shared on social media. On Dec. 14, police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Centreville involving a vehicle operated by Bungay. Prior to the vehicle departing the roadway, Bungay allegedly assaulted a passenger of the vehicle.

On Dec. 15, Bungay was arrested outside of a home in Dover without further incident. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Assault – two counts

Assault with a weapon

Threats

Unlawfully in a dwelling

Bungay was released by the court on a number of conditions, including a daily curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. His next court date is set for Jan. 21.