Man arrested by police in relation to weekend home invasion

Following a weekend home invasion that occurred at a residence on Irving Street in Grand Falls-Windsor, 28-year-old Michael Cook was arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, two males forced entry into the home, confronted an occupant inside and demanded money. With money unavailable, the suspects stole other items and departed the residence.

Michael Cook was arrested at a traffic stop a short time later. He appeared in court yesterday, charged with robbery and break and enter. He was released on conditions and is set to appear in court again at a later date.

The second suspect has been identified with efforts underway to effect his arrest.

The investigation is continuing. Residents are advised that this crime was not random in nature. The victim and suspects are known to one another.