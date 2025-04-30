Man arrested by police for robbery and uttering threats

Harbour Grace RCMP arrested 30-year-old Lucas Rowe of Carbonear for robbery, uttering threats, and other offences on April 28. Around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, police received a report of a residential disturbance at a home in Carbonear. A woman was leaving her home when she was met by a man outside. The man threatened her and demanded that she give him her vehicle.

The woman went back inside her residence and the man threw a rock through the window of the home. He then proceeded to damage a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. Police responded and quickly located and arrested the man, who was identified as Lucas Rowe.

Rowe attended court yesterday and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is set to take place on Friday, May 25. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Robbery

Uttering threats

Mischief – property damage over $5,000

Resisting arrest

The investigation is ongoing.