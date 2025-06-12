Man arrested by police for bear spray deployment at outdoor party in Barachois Brook

Following an investigation into an incident of bear spray deployment at an outdoor party in Barachois Brook in May, 2025, 19-year-old Jesse Messervey of Stephenville Crossing was arrested and charged by Bay St. George RCMP.

Between the late evening hours of Saturday, May 3 and early morning hours of Sunday, May 4, a number of teenagers were gathered at the beach as part of a graduation celebration. Messervey, who was not part of the party, allegedly attended the area and deployed a substance that is believed to have been bear spray.

As part of the investigation, Messervey was arrested on June 9 and is charged with the following criminal offences:

Assault with a weapon – eight counts

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Failure to comply with a release order

Messervey appeared in court and was released on a number of conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 26.