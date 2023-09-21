News

Man arrested by Bay St. George RCMP following robbery at Hi-Ball Bar & Billiards

Posted: September 21, 2023 2:14 pm
By Marykate O'Neill


Forty-year-old David Tapper was arrested last night by Bay St. George RCMP in relation to the robbery that occurred at Hi-Ball Bar & Billiards in Stephenville on September 19, 2023.

He was held in custody overnight and attends court today.

Tapper is charged with the following criminal offences: 

  • Robbery
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Disguise with intent
