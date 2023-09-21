Man arrested by Bay St. George RCMP following robbery at Hi-Ball Bar & Billiards

With graffiti, spray painting and other property damage becoming a big problem in the Northeast Avalon, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has established a new tip line to help find those responsible.

Police have received several complaints of property damage from what’s known as tagging.

The RNC’s Criminal Investigation Division is specifically looking to identify those responsible for the following tag names: CROE, CROKE, ACE of the REPUBLIC and ASEC.

Since March of 2023, the RNC has made several arrests related to property damage using spray paint in the downtown area of St. John’s. In each case, the accused was carrying a variety of spray paint cans and other equipment related to spray painting of property. This activity is most prevalent at night, and in each case, the damaged property resulted in cleaning expenses to a property owner in the thousands of dollars.

Anyone who has seen property damage in progress or has information that would lead to the identification of individuals responsible for these tag names, is asked to call the investigative team at 709-729-8800.

To report an incident in progress, contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. Information can also be provided anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley will have more on this story in tonight’s NTV News Hour.

