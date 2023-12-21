Man arrested after using bear spray during altercation

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after bear spray was used in an apartment complex in Gander. It happened on Monday, when officers learned an altercation had happened between two groups of people, and bear spray was discharged. No one was injured. An investigation into the incident led to Keith Ledrew being arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, break and enter and more. The 48-year-old will appear in court at a later date.