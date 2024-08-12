Man arrested after stealing from two businesses within minutes

On Sunday afternoon, the RNC responded to a report of a theft in progress at a business in Mount Pearl.

Responding officers were advised that the male suspect had since left the area, however, a business nearby then reported that the same male had just stolen merchandise from their store as well.

A search of the area then located the male with the stolen merchandise still in his possession. As a result, the 29-year-old male was arrested and charged with two counts of theft under $5000, two counts of Breach of a Release Order, and two counts of Breach of Probation.

The male was held to appear in court.