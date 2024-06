On Thursday evening, the RNC attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the east end of St. John’s.

The driver fled from officers but was later located.

The 26-year-old male was charged with flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He was also issued several summary offence tickets including operating a motor vehicle without insurance or a driver’s license.

His vehicle was impounded. He was held at the lock-up to see a judge in the morning.