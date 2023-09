Around 7:00 p.m. on Monday night, RNC officers responded to a residence in the east end of St. John’s after receiving a report of a disturbance.

Responding officers located an irate male outside of the home and attempted to arrest him for court order breaches.

The 28-year-old man became uncooperative. Officers were able to gain control of the male and he was arrested.

The individual was transported to the lockup and was charged with breaching court orders and resisting arrest.