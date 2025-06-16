Man and woman sent to hospital after vehicle went over cliff in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s

Police are looking for witnesses after a single-vehicle collision in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders rushed to Beachy Cove Road where a vehicle had gone over a cliff and was dangerously close to the water.

Members of the Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s Volunteer Fire Department, St. John’s Regional Fire Department’s High Angle Rescue Team, NL Health Services, the Canadian Coast Guard, Avalon Towing, and the RNC, all worked together to stabilize the vehicle and extract the two occupants. The elderly man and woman were sent to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and RNC collision analysts are seeking any information or video footage (CCTV, dash cam, cell phone) from the area around the time of the collision. Please contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 if you have any information to assist.