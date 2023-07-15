Man and woman charged in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s incident

The RNC have charged a man and a woman following an incident that took place in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s on Sunday, July 9.
Both the were charged with criminal harassment and causing a disturbance. The two were released to appear in court at a later date.
Police respond to collisions on Avalon PeninsulaBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
Holyrood RCMP are on the scene of a serious accident on the Trans-Canada Highway near Soldier’s Pond, closing the east bound lanes.
The east bound lanes are currently impassable with traffic being diverted through Holyrood via Salmonier Line or Holyrood Access Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Meanwhile, the RNC has closed a portion of the Robert E. Memorial Drive in Goulds due to a two-vehicle accident. The road is closed to traffic heading in both directions. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.
Fire displaces family on Bay Bulls RoadBy Bailey Howard — 3 hours ago
A fire at a residence on Bay Bulls Road in St. John’s has displaced one family.
The fire broke out at around 3 p.m. on the second storey of the home. One woman was home along with several pets at the time.
Acting Platoon Chief Corbett said though crews had a difficult time getting into the residence upon arrival, they safely helped the woman, her dog and several pet birds escape the fire. The woman was examined by paramedics on scene but was not sent to hospital.
The fire was extinguished quickly, but Corbett says significant damage was left to the home and the family will be unable to return for some time. Newfoundland Power is on scene restoring power to the area which was cut by firefighters upon arrival.
As of 4:30 p.m., more than a dozen firefighters remain on scene, along with a significant police presence.
The section of Bay Bulls Road between Aylward Place and Purcell Street is expected to be closed for several hours as clean up and reports take place.
Queen Street Dinner Theatre opens for 25th anniversaryBy Colleen Lewis — 1 day ago
The Queen Street Dinner Theatre in Grand Falls-Windsor is opening this summer for its 25th anniversary. NTV's Colleen Lewis reports.