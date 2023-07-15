Justice News

Man and woman charged in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s incident

By Web Team
Published on July 15, 2023 at 4:47 pm

The RNC have charged a man and a woman following an incident that took place in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s on Sunday, July 9.

Both the were charged with criminal harassment and causing a disturbance. The two were released to appear in court at a later date.

