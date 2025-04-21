Man accused of hitting horse during fishery protest last year found not guilty

A man accused of slapping a police horse during a fish harvesters protest at the Confederation Building in St. John’s last year has been found not guilty of criminal charges. Walter John Careen faced one count of unlawfully causing an animal unnecessary suffering. He pleaded not guilty and his trial was held March 24 at provincial court in St. John’s.

Judge Phyllis Harris acquitted Careen of the charge. Proof of identity was the issue, as it could not be shown beyond a reasonable doubt that Careen committed the crime. The RNC pursued charges after officers said two of their horses were struck during a fiery exchange with a large group of riled-up fish harvesters in late March, last year.

Hundreds swarmed the Confederation Building, demanding the right to sell fish products outside the province.