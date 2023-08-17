Making a dream come true this weekend at Eastbound Park in Avondale

It will be an adrenaline-filled weekend for Dante Pellgrinetti.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old, a local wish child born with severe spastic quadriparetic cerebral palsy, will have his wish come true at the highly anticipated NAPA Auto Parts World Series of Monster Trucks. Dante will be treated to an adrenaline-filled day, complete with a private meeting with the drivers, a thrilling race car ride, and an unforgettable experience in a monster truck. This action-packed event promises to be a day Dante will cherish forever.



His appetite for adventure started after watching a Paralympic athlete, who is in a wheelchair like Dante, complete an adrenaline-pumping stunt. “There are no limits because of his wheelchair. He is determined,” says Dante’s father, Dave.

He will receive this once-in-a-lifetime experience thanks to Make-A-Wish® Canada, Eastbound Park in Avondale, and the NAPA Auto Parts World Series of Monster Trucks.