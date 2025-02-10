Made Right Here: Marry Me Chicken

Danielle Butt visit’s Dominion on Blackmarsh Road to prepare a special Valentine’s meal called Marry Me Chicken.
Ingredients
- ▢3 large chicken breasts boneless and skinless, sliced lengthwise into thin cutlets
- ▢½ teaspoon salt
- ▢¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ▢6 tablespoons (50 grams) all-purpose flour
- ▢2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil
- ▢2 tablespoons (28 grams) unsalted butter
- ▢3 cloves garlic minced
- ▢1 cup (240 ml) chicken stock
- ▢1 cup (240 ml) heavy cream (double cream in the UK)
- ▢½ cup (43 grams) parmesan cheese grated
- ▢1 teaspoon chili flakes
- ▢¼ teaspoon oregano
- ▢¼ teaspoon thyme
- ▢⅓ cup sundried tomatoes chopped
- ▢1 tablespoon fresh basil leaves
Instructions
- Season chicken with salt and pepper, then dredge in flour and shake off any excess.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil and melt the butter on medium heat. Swirl pan to coat with oil and butter evenly.
- Brown the chicken (do not overcrowd and work in batches if needed) for 4-5 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer onto a plate, cover, and set aside.
- Saute the garlic for a minute or until it’s fragrant. Add the chicken stock, and deglaze the pan scraping any bits stuck to the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.
- Adjust the heat to medium-low, and add the heavy cream and the parmesan cheese to the skillet. Allow the sauce to simmer for a couple of minutes, then season with chili flakes, thyme, and oregano.
- Season with salt and pepper to your taste, add the sundried tomatoes then put the chicken back in the sauce and let the sauce simmer and thicken for a few more minutes.
- Garnish with chopped fresh basil leaves and serve warm over pasta or rice.
Notes:
- Chicken cutlets/steaks are available in most supermarkets, but you can slice a chicken breast in half and get the same result.
- To slice chicken breasts into thin cutlets: Place a chicken breast down flat on a cutting board. Hold one hand flat on top of the breast, and use a sharp knife to cut the breast in half, parallel to the cutting board.
Typically, that is all you need to do! The cutlets should be about ¼ inch in thickness. If they are thicker than that, use a meat mallet to pound them down thinner.
- Boneless and skinless chicken thighs can be used in place of chicken breasts, but keep in mind that they take longer to cook.
- When sauteing the garlic, add a little bit of sundried tomato oil for more flavor.
- Do not use half and half/single cream as that won’t thicken the sauce enough.
- I recommend buying a block of parmesan cheese and grating it yourself. I found that store-bought parmesan cheese doesn’t have much flavor, and doesn’t melt well in sauces.
Storing TipsStore the leftovers in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat in the microwave or in the oven, you will need to add a splash of water to thin out the sauce as it thickens in the fridge. I don’t recommend freezing creamy sauces as they change textures to grainy when frozen.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 447kcal, Carbohydrates: 13g, Protein: 31g, Fat: 30g, Saturated Fat: 15g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g, Monounsaturated Fat: 11g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 147mg, Sodium: 601mg, Potassium: 749mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 3g, Vitamin A: 1019IU, Vitamin C: 5mg, Calcium: 154mg, Iron: 2mg