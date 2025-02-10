Made Right Here: Marry Me Chicken

Danielle Butt visit’s Dominion on Blackmarsh Road to prepare a special Valentine’s meal called Marry Me Chicken.

Equipment

Ingredients

▢3 large chicken breasts boneless and skinless, sliced lengthwise into thin cutlets

▢½ teaspoon salt

▢¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

▢6 tablespoons (50 grams) all-purpose flour

▢2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil

▢2 tablespoons (28 grams) unsalted butter

▢3 cloves garlic minced

▢1 cup (240 ml) chicken stock

▢1 cup (240 ml) heavy cream (double cream in the UK)

▢½ cup (43 grams) parmesan cheese grated

grated ▢1 teaspoon chili flakes

▢¼ teaspoon oregano

▢¼ teaspoon thyme

▢⅓ cup sundried tomatoes chopped

▢1 tablespoon fresh basil leaves

Instructions

Season chicken with salt and pepper, then dredge in flour and shake off any excess.

In a large skillet, heat olive oil and melt the butter on medium heat. Swirl pan to coat with oil and butter evenly.

Brown the chicken (do not overcrowd and work in batches if needed) for 4-5 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer onto a plate, cover, and set aside.

Saute the garlic for a minute or until it’s fragrant. Add the chicken stock, and deglaze the pan scraping any bits stuck to the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.

Adjust the heat to medium-low, and add the heavy cream and the parmesan cheese to the skillet. Allow the sauce to simmer for a couple of minutes, then season with chili flakes, thyme, and oregano.

Season with salt and pepper to your taste, add the sundried tomatoes then put the chicken back in the sauce and let the sauce simmer and thicken for a few more minutes.

Garnish with chopped fresh basil leaves and serve warm over pasta or rice.

Notes:

Chicken cutlets/steaks are available in most supermarkets, but you can slice a chicken breast in half and get the same result.

To slice chicken breasts into thin cutlets : Place a chicken breast down flat on a cutting board. Hold one hand flat on top of the breast, and use a sharp knife to cut the breast in half, parallel to the cutting board.

Typically, that is all you need to do! The cutlets should be about ¼ inch in thickness. If they are thicker than that, use a meat mallet to pound them down thinner.

When sauteing the garlic, add a little bit of sundried tomato oil for more flavor.

Do not use half and half/single cream as that won’t thicken the sauce enough.

I recommend buying a block of parmesan cheese and grating it yourself. I found that store-bought parmesan cheese doesn’t have much flavor, and doesn’t melt well in sauces.

Storing TipsStore the leftovers in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat in the microwave or in the oven, you will need to add a splash of water to thin out the sauce as it thickens in the fridge. I don’t recommend freezing creamy sauces as they change textures to grainy when frozen.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 447kcal, Carbohydrates: 13g, Protein: 31g, Fat: 30g, Saturated Fat: 15g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g, Monounsaturated Fat: 11g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 147mg, Sodium: 601mg, Potassium: 749mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 3g, Vitamin A: 1019IU, Vitamin C: 5mg, Calcium: 154mg, Iron: 2mg