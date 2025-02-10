Business Made Right Here

Made Right Here: Marry Me Chicken

Posted: February 10, 2025 7:02 pm
By Web Team

video
play-sharp-fill

Danielle Butt visit’s Dominion on Blackmarsh Road to prepare a special Valentine’s meal called Marry Me Chicken.

Equipment

Ingredients

  • ▢3 large chicken breasts boneless and skinless, sliced lengthwise into thin cutlets
  • ▢½ teaspoon salt
  • ▢¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ▢6 tablespoons (50 grams) all-purpose flour
  • ▢2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil
  • ▢2 tablespoons (28 grams) unsalted butter
  • ▢3 cloves garlic minced
  • ▢1 cup (240 ml) chicken stock
  • ▢1 cup (240 ml) heavy cream (double cream in the UK)
  • ▢½ cup (43 grams) parmesan cheese grated
  • ▢1 teaspoon chili flakes
  • ▢¼ teaspoon oregano
  • ▢¼ teaspoon thyme
  • ▢⅓ cup sundried tomatoes chopped
  • ▢1 tablespoon fresh basil leaves

Instructions

  • Season chicken with salt and pepper, then dredge in flour and shake off any excess.
  • In a large skillet, heat olive oil and melt the butter on medium heat. Swirl pan to coat with oil and butter evenly.
  • Brown the chicken (do not overcrowd and work in batches if needed) for 4-5 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer onto a plate, cover, and set aside.
  • Saute the garlic for a minute or until it’s fragrant. Add the chicken stock, and deglaze the pan scraping any bits stuck to the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.
  • Adjust the heat to medium-low, and add the heavy cream and the parmesan cheese to the skillet. Allow the sauce to simmer for a couple of minutes, then season with chili flakes, thyme, and oregano.
  • Season with salt and pepper to your taste, add the sundried tomatoes then put the chicken back in the sauce and let the sauce simmer and thicken for a few more minutes.
  • Garnish with chopped fresh basil leaves and serve warm over pasta or rice.

Notes:

  • Chicken cutlets/steaks are available in most supermarkets, but you can slice a chicken breast in half and get the same result.
  • To slice chicken breasts into thin cutlets: Place a chicken breast down flat on a cutting board. Hold one hand flat on top of the breast, and use a sharp knife to cut the breast in half, parallel to the cutting board. 
    Typically, that is all you need to do! The cutlets should be about ¼ inch in thickness. If they are thicker than that, use a meat mallet to pound them down thinner.
  • Boneless and skinless chicken thighs can be used in place of chicken breasts, but keep in mind that they take longer to cook.
  • When sauteing the garlic, add a little bit of sundried tomato oil for more flavor.
  • Do not use half and half/single cream as that won’t thicken the sauce enough.
  • I recommend buying a block of parmesan cheese and grating it yourself. I found that store-bought parmesan cheese doesn’t have much flavor, and doesn’t melt well in sauces.

Storing TipsStore the leftovers in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat in the microwave or in the oven, you will need to add a splash of water to thin out the sauce as it thickens in the fridge. I don’t recommend freezing creamy sauces as they change textures to grainy when frozen.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 447kcal, Carbohydrates: 13g, Protein: 31g, Fat: 30g, Saturated Fat: 15g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g, Monounsaturated Fat: 11g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 147mg, Sodium: 601mg, Potassium: 749mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 3g, Vitamin A: 1019IU, Vitamin C: 5mg, Calcium: 154mg, Iron: 2mg

