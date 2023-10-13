MADD to host Candlelight Service of Hope and Remembrance

Minister John Haggie will take part in a Candlelight Service of Hope and Remembrance hosted by MADD Canada this morning. The ceremony, which includes the dedication of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Memorial Monument, is to honour and remember those who have been killed or have suffered serious injury as a result of impaired driving.

The service will take place at the Salvation Army Grand Falls Citadel at 11:00 a.m.

MADD Canada is a non-profit organization committed to ending impaired driving and supporting victims and families of this violent crime.