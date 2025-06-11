MADD Canada to recognize Police Officers for keeping roads safe

On Friday, police officers across the province will be recognized at the 2025 MADD Canada’s Team Nick Coates Awards ceremony.

The awards are for officers who go above and beyond to remove impaired drivers from the province’s roads, waterways and trails.

This year, 16 police officers will be presented with the awards. Officers who have taken at least 12 impaired drivers off the roads in 2024 will receive the Gold Award, while those who have removed at least eight will receive the Silver Award. The Top Performer for the RCMP and RNC will also be honoured during the ceremony. Officers will also receive special commemorative challenge coins.

The awards were established in 2019 and named in honour of Nick Coates and pays tribute to him and to all victims of impaired driving.