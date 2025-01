Lynyrd Skynyrd have included this province on their upcoming Canadian tour.

The group will be at the Mary Brown’s Centre in St. John’s on September 25. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time at lynyrdskynyrd.com

The special guest will be the Outlaws.

Today, Lynyrd Skynyrd features Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Damon Johnson, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.