News

Lynx Air passengers face obstacles getting refunds

Posted: February 26, 2024 7:46 pm
By Becky Daley

video
play-sharp-fill

As of today, Lynx Air flights are officially grounded with the discount legislation in creditor protection.  Now, passengers are facing a few obstacles in getting their refunds. 

NTV’s Becky Daley reports.

Post Views: 61

Scroll to top Hide picture