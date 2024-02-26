Lynx Air flights officially grounded

The Calgary-based company, Lynx Air announced it would cease operations late last week – grounding all flights. Originally, flights were scheduled to operate up until 12:01 AM Monday, but some passengers’ flights were delayed or cancelled on Saturday and now operations remain ceased.

Many ticket holders were successful in getting reimbursed, however others say the refund process hasn’t been an easy one…

Lynx Air was launched in November of 2021, and was meant to be a low-cost alternative to larger Canadian Airlines. Despite the airlines substantial growth in the industry, the company has faced significant headwinds; rising operating costs, exchange rates, and high fuel prices – these are just a few major factors.

Meanwhile, Air access is already an issue here in this province, and now with another flight off the booking list, travelling to and from the province, just got a bit more challenging.