Lying in State for Newfoundland and Labrador’s Unknown Soldier Starts Today

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will have the opportunity to pay their respects to the unknown soldier at the Confederation Building as of today.
The hours for the lying-in-state are as follows: today from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and from 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Visitation can be accessed via the main entrance to the East Block Lobby. People with mobility issues can enter the Confederation Building via the accessible north-east entrance.
There will be security present with wands. Backpacks will not be permitted in the space and security may request to search bags upon entry.
During the First World War, Newfoundland was a self-governing realm of the British Empire with Dominion status. Newfoundland joined the Canadian federation in 1949. The province’s official name was changed to Newfoundland and Labrador in 2001.
Approximately 12,000 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians enlisted to serve during the First World War. More than 1,700 tragically lost their lives, and more than 800 of those have no known grave.
The majority of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians served in British military services and respective support units: Navy, Army, Airforce, Mercantile Marine, Forestry Companies, Volunteer Aid Detachments, and Nursing Services, both overseas and on the home front. A significant number also served in the allied services of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.
The remains of an unknown Newfoundland soldier represents the collective contribution and sacrifice of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who served fought and died in all branches of the miltary and respective support services, and who have no known graves. This includes Navy, Army, Merchantile/Merchant Marine, Forestry Companies/Units, Church Lads Brigade, (Royal) Newfoundland Constabulary, Voluntary Aid Detachment, Nursing Services, Fishermen (Coast Watchers/Spotters), and related overseas/home front support services, and their loved ones.
