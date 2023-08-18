Lumber company convicted of four Forestry Act violations

Company, Sexton Lumber has been convicted of four Forestry Act violations following an investigation by the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture.



On August 1, the company appeared in Provincial Court in Grand Falls-Windsor where they pled guilty to the violations. The company was found guilty of one charge of neglect to perform an obligation imposed by an order of a forestry official and three charges of failing to comply with the terms and conditions stated on their cutting permits. The fine total was 3,100 dollars, plus a 30 per cent victim surcharge fee.

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is reminding the public that suspicious activity can be reported anonymously at any time by calling 1-877-820-0999 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Anonymous reports can also be submitted online at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or www.stoppoaching.ca.