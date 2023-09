CUPE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the provincial government to address some of the wage concerns of Licences Pratical Nursess and their impact on recruitment and retention in the province.

The agreement includes a $2.48 to $3.11 per hour fixed adjustment, depending on classification in addition to current Collective Agreement wage increases.

Up to a five percent increase for LPNs with 15 to 25 years of service in Newfoundland and Labrador as an LPN.