Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Elvis Loveless will provide an update on the new school for Kenmount Terrace today.

The event will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the site of the new school, located off Ladysmith Drive in Kenmount Terrace, St. John’s.

Loveless will be joined by Minister Bernard Davis and Minister Sarah Stoodley who is the MHA for Mount Scio.