Lorraine Obed pleads guilty to manslaughter for 2021 stabbing death

Posted: October 3, 2023 8:27 pm
By Rosie Mullaley


Lorraine Obed pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday for the 2021 stabbing death of Jimmy Corcoran in St. John’s. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.

