The Inside Story

Looking back at the Titanic 111 years later

By Web Team 11 hours ago

It was 111 years ago that the world’s most famous oceanliner became the world’s most famous shipwreck. More than a century later the Titanic continues to captivate. NTV’s Glen Carter speaks to one man who has visited the gravesite two and a half miles below the ocean.

