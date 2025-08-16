Long lines as Bay D’Espoir Highway reopens to traffic

There were long lines of traffic Saturday morning as the Bay D’Espoir Highway re-opened after being closed since Tuesday.

The highway has limited access only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic is permitted to move in one direction at a time, and is being escorted by provincial officials and the RCMP.

All access roads off Route 360 within that area will remain closed, and the evacuation advisory for cabin owners in the Martin Lake, Great Rattling Brook, Rushy Pond and Paradise Lake areas remains in effect.

Residents are advised to limit travel to essential purposes only, and to be prepared for an earlier closure at any time, as things can change very quickly with the wildfire.