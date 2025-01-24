Location for new Paradise high school secured

The location for the new high school in Paradise was announced today.
NTV’s Bailey Howard has the story.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Push for Paradise high school to be named in memory of late town councillor Elizabeth LaurieBy Beth Penney — January 24, 2025
Parents say all of their advocacy work for a new Paradise high school is paying…Post Views: 0
-
Businesses looking for new ways to draw visitors for Indigenous tourismBy Don Bradshaw — January 24, 2025
It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry across the country, but a report from the Conference Board of…Post Views: 1
-
Optimism running high for St. John’s second QMJHL teamBy Becky Daley — January 24, 2025
With the excitement of the logo announcement in the rear view mirror, the province’s newest…Post Views: 6