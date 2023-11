Today marks the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, a man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine from 1932 to 1933 that took the lives of millions of Ukrainians.

Today, the Basilica in St. John’s invited the community to come and remember the victims of the past, and to reflect on those who are still grieving today.

NTV’s Becky Daley was there and will have more on this tomorrow during the NTV Sunday Evening News Hour.