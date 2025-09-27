Local

Local News

Temporary ramp closures on the Cloverleaf Overpass this week

Local News, News

Starting on Monday, the westbound ramp of the Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive connecting to the Trans-Canada Highway will be temporarily closed. On Monday, it will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The closure is necessary to facilitate ongoing work on the bridge.

Motorists travelling westbound on Pitts Memorial Drive (towards the Cloverleaf) and wanting to connect to the TCH westbound will detour by taking the eastbound portion of the TCH, detouring on Ramp 42B, and connecting back to the westbound TCH access ramp. 

Related Articles

Week 2 of Canada Summer Games begins in St. John’s; watch games live in NTV+
Read more
Water returns to residents in Sunnyside; conservation efforts continue
Read more
Bail hearing Friday for accused arsonist
Read more
More than 200 homes lost to fire in Conception Bay North
Read more
Local input needed in ministerial wildfire committee, says residents
Read more
Hopedale RCMP arrests impaired ATV operator
Read more
Back to top