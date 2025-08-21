St. John’s releases details on municipal election nominations

Local News, News August 21st, 2025

The nomination period for the 2025 Municipal Election is August 28 to September 4 at 4:00 p.m. The last day to withdraw a nomination is Friday, September 5, at 4:00 p.m.

A person is qualified to be nominated as a candidate if they are a Canadian Citizen, 18 years of age or older and eligible to vote in an election in the City of St. John’s, not in arrears of taxes or other charges payable to the municipality of St. John’s, ordinarily a resident in the City of St. John’s for a period of 30 days before the commencement of the nomination period, and not otherwise disqualified under the Municipal Elections Act.

Nominations must be in writing and state the name and residence of the candidate and be signed by the proposer and seconder. The proposer and seconder must be eligible to vote in this election, meaning they must be a Canadian citizen, 18 years of age or older and a resident of St. John’s for at least 30 days immediately before election day.

For Ward Councillor positions, they must be a resident of the ward.

Nominees are required to contact the City Election Office at election@stjohns.ca or call 709-576-3158 to arrange an appointment for their nomination.

Election day is on October 2.