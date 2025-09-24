Local

Near Miss on the Terra Nova FPSO

On Sept. 21, Suncor Energy Inc. reported an incident that occurred during equipment testing on the Terra Nova FPSO.

While testing the mechanical overspeed on the emergency generator, the engine fan failed. This resulted in fan debris being projected into the room where the generator was located. There were two workers in the room who were uninjured.  However, assessments since the incident have confirmed there was potential for a fatality.

Immediate action was taken to secure the scene and isolate the emergency generator.

Suncor has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident, which the C-NLOER is monitoring.

