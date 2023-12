Local fundraiser aims to find solutions for growing homeless community in this province

A fundraiser is underway to acquire a temporary shelter for the growing homeless community. Housing advocates aim to raise $22,000 for a shipping container home from ‘NOW Housing’ in Ontario.

‘NOW Housing’ has successfully addressed tent encampments in Waterloo and Peterborough with fifty-unit modular housing communities, each unit featuring heating, air-conditioning, a bed, mini fridge, desk, and shelf. Organizer Mark Wilson hopes to inspire local engineers, contractors, and designers to build similar homes in the province.