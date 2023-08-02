LIVE UPDATES: Top Men’s and Women’s crews return for 205th running of the Royal St. John’s Regatta

Over 70 crews, from minor teams to veteran rowers, will compete in the Royal St. John’s Regatta today. A total of 19 races, including the men’s and women’s championship, are on the schedule at Quidi Vidi lake. The opening race of the day featured the top men’s crews. NTV News will be providing race updates throughout the day, and we will be live with the men’s and women’s final during a 90-minute broadcast from 6:30-8 p.m.
RESULTS:
- RACE 1 Amateur Senior Men’s:
1st place: Fine Strokes Plaster and Painting Ltd: 9:18:17
2nd place: Capital Home Hardware: 9:42:12
3rd place: NTV: 9:51:68
4th place: Andrew McDonald General Contractor Ltd: 10:22:48
- RACE 1 U21 Men’s:
1st place: East Coast Kia: 10:20:23
- RACE 2 All Comers Senior Men’s
1st place: Canadian Armed Forces Men: 10:30:39
2nd place: Torbay – Cindy Thornton Real Estate: 10:46:91
3rd place: Iceberg Heat Pumps Ltd: 11:03:05
4th place: O’Dea Earle: 11:20:49
- RACE 2 Men’s Master
1st place: Smith Stockley Lakers: 11:15:24
- RACE 3 Amateur Senior Women’s
1st place: Hyflodraulic: 5:15:83
2nd place: Noonan Piercey: 5:16:05
3rd place: Smith Stockley: 5:20:36
4th place: Dawe and Burke: 5:21:04
5th place: Cahill Group: 5:25:31
- RACE 4: Mercantile Senior Women’s
1st place: Momentum Health: 5:28:31
2nd place: All Star Rebar: 5:38:09
3rd place: Pulisevich: 5:46:17
4th place: Carpentar Millwright College: 5:55:74
5th place: St. John’s Home Hardware: 5:56:27
- RACE 5: U18 Women’s
1st place: Universal Corporate Wear: 5:38:37
2nd place: Stavanger Dental: 6:21:03
3rd place: Cole-Air Contracting: 6:40:42
4th place: Team Menchies: 7:28:93