Little Catalina resident facing multiple charges; cocaine, other drugs and cash seized

Fifty-seven-year-old Tony Faulkner appears in court today following the execution of a search warrant, authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), at his home in Little Catalina yesterday.
Police arrested Faulkner at his residence and seized the following items:
- $ 47,530 cash
- 707 grams of powder cocaine
- 143.7 grams of crack cocaine
- 778.5 cartons of contraband tobacco
- 4002.5 grams of illegal cannabis
- 238 percocet tablets packaged for sale
- 266.3 grams of cannabis resin
- Packaging, digital scales, and other items consistent with illicit drug trafficking
Faulkner is charged with the following offences:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine – Section 5(2) CDSA
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Oxycodone – Section 5(2) CDSA
- Possession for the Purpose of Selling Cannabis – Section 10(2) Cannabis Act
- Possession of Unstamped Tobacco – Section 32 Excise Act
- Possession of proceeds of crime – Section354(1)(A) Criminal Code