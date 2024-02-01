Little Catalina resident facing multiple charges; cocaine, other drugs and cash seized

Fifty-seven-year-old Tony Faulkner appears in court today following the execution of a search warrant, authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), at his home in Little Catalina yesterday.

Police arrested Faulkner at his residence and seized the following items:

$ 47,530 cash

707 grams of powder cocaine

143.7 grams of crack cocaine

778.5 cartons of contraband tobacco

4002.5 grams of illegal cannabis

238 percocet tablets packaged for sale

266.3 grams of cannabis resin

Packaging, digital scales, and other items consistent with illicit drug trafficking

Faulkner is charged with the following offences: