News

Little Catalina resident facing multiple charges; cocaine, other drugs and cash seized

Posted: February 1, 2024 2:09 pm
By Web Team


Fifty-seven-year-old Tony Faulkner appears in court today following the execution of a search warrant, authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), at his home in Little Catalina yesterday.

Police arrested Faulkner at his residence and seized the following items:

  • $ 47,530 cash
  • 707 grams of powder cocaine
  • 143.7 grams of crack cocaine
  • 778.5 cartons of contraband tobacco
  • 4002.5 grams of illegal cannabis
  • 238 percocet tablets packaged for sale
  • 266.3 grams of cannabis resin
  • Packaging, digital scales, and other items consistent with illicit drug trafficking

Faulkner is charged with the following offences:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine – Section 5(2) CDSA
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Oxycodone – Section 5(2) CDSA
  • Possession for the Purpose of Selling Cannabis – Section 10(2) Cannabis Act
  • Possession of Unstamped Tobacco – Section 32 Excise Act
  • Possession of proceeds of crime – Section354(1)(A) Criminal Code
Post Views: 0

Scroll to top