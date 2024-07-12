Listeria prompts Silk’s non-dairy milk recall

There have been several reported cases of listeria in this province, believed to be linked to a recall for various Silk® and great value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages. There have been several people presenting symptoms at local hospitals and clinics, although there are no confirmed hospitalizations.

food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

Late this afternoon, the Department of Health and Community Services provided a statement to NTV News, as followed:

Up to June 30 of this year, two cases of Listeriosis have been reported in Newfoundland and Labrador, both in the Eastern zone. These cases are currently under investigation. Although the cases that have been reported in Newfoundland and Labrador have not been linked to the recall at this time, all consumers are advised to consult the recall notice for the affected products and follow the instructions provided. Anyone with concerns about possible symptoms of foodborne illness should consult with a health care provider. Last year, in 2023, one case of Listeriosis was reported in Newfoundland and Labrador. The five-year annual average case count for 2019 to 2023 was 2.2 cases per year.