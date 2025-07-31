Lightning knocks out power for parts of the metro region

Hundreds of Newfoundland Power customers spent the night without power after thunderstorms rolled across the metro region.

At about 10:30 p.m. last night, the St. John’s area experienced thunderstorms with frequent lightning and heavy rain, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Lightning is responsible for the outages. Outages are reported in areas of Neils Pond Estates, Long Pond, Manuels, Donovan Terrace, Paradise, Elizabeth Park, and Mount Pearl.

No restoration time has been given.