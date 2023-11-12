Light snow and falling temperatures lead to slippery roads and two traffic mishaps

A drop in temperature and some light snow made highways on the northeast Avalon peninsula slippery on Sunday evening, contributing to two single-vehicle mishaps.

At about 8:00 p.m. the driver of a pickup truck traveling westbound on the Outer Ring Road lost control of the vehicle between Team Gushue Highway and Thorburn Road. The truck spun around, coming to rest on its side in the median.

No injuries were reported after the driver of this truck lost control on the Outer Ring Road Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. the driver of a car traveling south on Team Gushue Highway lost control on the exit ramp to Brier Avenue, causing the vehicle to go down an embankment.

Neither incident caused any injuries, or any significant damage to the vehicles involved. Roads were snow-covered and slippery at the time.