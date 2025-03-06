Light pole knocked down in overnight single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash in the east end of St. John’s overnight saw a light pole knocked down, and significant damage done to the vehicle involved.

Shortly after midnight, on Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to a portion of Portugal Cove Road, between World Parkway and Craig Dobbin Way. The driver of a southbound pickup truck had lost control of the vehicle, winding up in the median where a light pole was struck, knocking it to the ground.

The truck sustained extensive damage as a result of the crash. The driver of the vehicle was checked at the scene by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.

Personnel with Newfoundland Power were called to deal with the fallen pole.

