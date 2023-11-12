Lieutenant Governor installation ceremony scheduled for this week

The installation of the Lieutenant Governor designate, Joan Marie Aylward, will take place on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the House of Assembly. Following the ceremony and receiving line, the Lieutenant Governor will proceed to the front entrance of the Confederation Building, East Block, where she will receive the Vice-Regal Salute and inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement last month saying the former nurse and politician will replace Judy Foote, who was the province’s first female lieutenant-governor.

Aylward began her nursing career at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital, in St. John’s, and was elected president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Nurses’ Union in 1990.

In 1996, she was elected to the provincial legislature, where she represented the riding of St. John’s Centre.

Aylward served seven years in the legislature, where she held several cabinet posts, including social services, health and municipal affairs.

Most recently, Aylward was vice-chair of the Newfoundland and Labrador Labour Relations Board.