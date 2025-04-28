Liberals hold seat in Labrador; Philip Earle headed to Ottawa

There’s a new face heading to Ottawa.

Liberal Philip Earle held a key seat for the party Monday night, securing a seat once held by former high-profile MP Yvonne Jones.

The district, while one of the smallest in population in the country, covers a lot of ground. The race also featured NDP candidate Marius Normore and Conservative candidate Ella Wallace.

Earle grew up in the Labrador Straits in communities of L’Anse au Loup and Forteau and has lived in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for the past two decades.