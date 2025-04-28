Liberals hold Avalon seat in highly-contested race

It’s a pivotal win for the Liberals and a devastating loss for the Conservatives.

Paul Connors, who worked as Executive Assistant to former Avalon MP Ken McDonald, was elected Monday, defeating high-profile Conservative Steve Kent. Long-time NDP supporter Judy Vanta was also on the ballot.

Connors grew up on Bell Island before moving to CBS. Over the course of his career, he has held senior management positions, including 14 years as Executive Director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Agriculture. During his time there, he advocated for farmers, developed educational tools, and secured transformative funding and legislative changes for the agricultural industry.

He also served two terms as a councillor in Conception Bay South.

Kent, a long-time politician, faced scrutiny after securing the Conservative nomination.