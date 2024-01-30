Liberals’ Fred Hutton wins byelection in Conception Bay East-Bell Island

Fred Hutton has been elected as the MHA for Conception Bay-East Bell Island. A lifelong resident of the district, Hutton spent much of his career in journalism. He was an anchor with NTV for over two decades and later worked with VOCM and the CBC. He made the move to politics several years ago as senior advisor with Premier Andrew Furey.

“The people have spoken, and it’s time to start a new chapter,” Hutton told his supporters. “I am ready to represent you in the House of Assembly. I’m ready to write that chapter with you. Tonight we celebrate, tomorrow we begin the work.”

The area covers Portugal Cove-St. Philips, Wabana, and part of Paradise.

51/51 – Polls Reporting

Liberal: Fred Hutton (2603)

Progressive Conservative: Tina Neary (2152)

NDP: Kim Churchill (846)

Independent: Darryl Harding (70)

The result was scheduled for last night but a winter storm forced Elections NL to postpone the vote until today. The campaign began over the Christmas break, immediately after long-time Progressive Conservative MHA David Brazil retired from politics.

Advance polling stations were open last week, with almost 2,000 people casting their vote.

NTV News had reporters at various camps throughout the evening and we will have comprehensive coverage tomorrow at noon, 5:30 and 6 p.m.