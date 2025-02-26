Yvonne Jones, John Hogan, John Abbott considering bids, Siobhan Coady not ruling out as Liberal party plans leadership race

The dust is still settling on Andrew Furey’s surprise resignation, and the Liberal Party is planning how they will hold a leadership race.

A number of candidates are considering running. Liberal MP Yvonne Jones, who is not seeking federal re-election, confirmed to NTV News she is considering. She held the job more than a decade ago, but had to bow out before the 2011 election while she was battling cancer.

“I have been tapped to consider it, and I am,” Jones said in a written message. “There has been a lot of outreach asking me to run and there is incredible support.”

Health Minister John Hogan also confirmed he could be in the mix.

“I’m absolutely considering it at this stage,” he wrote. “I’m still talking to family, supporters, colleagues and friends about this decision.”

Housing Minister John Abbott ran for the leadership in 2020, losing to Premier Andrew Furey. He is also considering another bid.

“I am actively considering it, but have not reached a decision as of writing,” he wrote.

Finance Minister and Deputy Premier Siobhan Coady also did not rule out the possibility running when asked after Furey’s resignation announcement.