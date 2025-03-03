Liberal Party of NL announces call for nominations for leadership candidates

The call for nominations for leadership candidates for the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Leadership Election is now open. Nominations shall remain open until March 24, 2025 at 12:00 P.M.

The leadership convention will take place May 2-3, 2025 in St. John’s, where the next leader of the Liberal Party of NL will be announced.

To be eligible to vote in the 2025 LPNL Leadership Election, you must be signed up as a Registered Liberal between January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025 at 11:59 P.M. (NST) and meet all the criteria as outlined in the Rules under the definition of Registered Liberal.