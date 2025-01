The RCMP in Lewisporte is looking for missing man Andrew Hurley.

The 35-year-old was last seen on Sunday, at approximately 9:00 p.m. in Embree.

He was driving a 2014 black Jeep Cherokee with NL plate HZP 973.

Hurley has brown hair, and green eyes, is six feet tall and weighs 195 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 709-535-8637.