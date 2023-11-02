Lewisporte RCMP arrests impaired driver

A 42-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., police received a report of a car off the roadway on Route 340 in Campbellton. The described vehicle was located and the driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment. A roadside breath test was administered and failed. The driver was arrested for impaired driving.

At the detachment, he provided breath samples that were over two times the legal limit. The man received a licence suspension and the vehicle was seized and impounded.