Beginning this morning, there will be a temporary lane reduction and sidewalk closure in place on MacDonald Drive to accommodate work on the Portugal Cove Road to Logy Bay Road Shared-Use Path project.

The lane reduction is expected to last until Friday, August 8.

Traffic delays can be expected during this period, and motorists are asked to consider alternate routes. Signage and flag persons will be on site to guide traffic.

Alternate pedestrian routes will be provided.