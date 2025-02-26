Lawyers make final arguments at attempted murder trial

Lawyers made their final arguments Wednesday at the attempted murder trial of David Reardon. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.
Post Views: 42
You Might also like
-
Yvonne Jones, John Hogan, John Abbott considering bids, Siobhan Coady not ruling out as Liberal party plans leadership raceBy Ben Cleary — February 26, 2025
The dust is still settling on Andrew Furey’s surprise resignation, and the Liberal Party is…Post Views: 42
-
Next premier has to address key outstanding issues for nurses, says RNUBy Beth Penney — February 26, 2025
With Premier Andrew Furey he’s leaving politics to return to the operating room, the Registered…Post Views: 43
-
FFAW optimistic after DFO crab assessment, unless U.S. tariffs come into effectBy Bailey Howard — February 26, 2025
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has released its latest assessment of snow crab stocks.…Post Views: 36