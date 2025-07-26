Launch of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Access for people with gestational diabetes

The province, in partnership with Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services, has announced the launch of the expanded continuous glucose monitoring program to include individuals with gestational diabetes mellitus.

It follows the May announcement of the program’s expansion to include all individuals living with Type 1 diabetes who meet the medical and income-testing criteria. This expansion supports Health Accord’s vision of improved health and health outcomes and aligns with the National Diabetes Framework.

Gestational diabetes mellitus occurs when a person without diabetes develops high blood sugar levels during pregnancy. Poor glycemic status is closely related to maternal and neonatal complications. Continuous glucose monitor use in gestational diabetes mellitus shows promise for improving maternal glycemic control.

To be eligible for the new continuous glucose monitoring expansion, residents must:

Be pregnant.

Have a confirmed diagnosis of gestational diabetes (through a glucose tolerance test).

Be deemed to medically require continuous glucose monitoring.

Be a permanent resident.

Hold a valid Medical Care Plan (MCP) card.

The continuous glucose monitoring will be provided for a short-term use, which is typically between three to five months during pregnancy. Dexcom is the only approved device for use under this program.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Insulin Pump Program will coordinate applications for continuous glucose monitoring devices. Income testing will not be required, as the support is intended for short-term, essential medical use.